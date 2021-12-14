ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day By Day Warming Shelter's plans for year-round homeless shelter in downtown Oshkosh move forward

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
OSHKOSH – Homeless individuals in the city deserve compassion and support, "not just at this time of year but all year round," Day By Day Warming Shelter's Executive Director Molly Yatso Butz told the city council Tuesday.

Council members appeared to agree. The shelter is one step closer to year-round services after a Tuesday vote to approve an indoor use for a new shelter at the northwest corner of Ceape Avenue and Broad Street.

The council voted 6-0-1, with council member Matt Mugerauer abstaining, as his wife serves on the shelter's board. The measure approves the use of the land and a plan for the property. Plans call for a single-story, 13,124 square-foot shelter that could accommodate 50 to 60 guests per night, more than doubling the current shelter's 25-person capacity.

It would allow more space for programming, storage and services, which is desperately needed, Yatso Butz said. The shelter has seen a record number of guests using its services this season, which runs October through April in the basement of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish's St. Peter's site, 449 High Ave.

Jason Havlik, who leads the shelter's facilities team and oversees facilities management for Oshkosh Corp., said the site is the best location to meet financial viability, geographical access for guests and safety for staff, guests and the community.

"The site has been vacant for 20 years," he said. "We feel confident about the location ... (that) it will best meet the needs of our community and guests. Timing is critical."

Council member Michael Ford addressed concerns he had heard about the location, directly across the street from the Leach Amphitheater, and said he hoped all parties can work together moving forward.

"My sincere hope is we don’t take this fundamentally good thing and turn it into a source of division," Ford said. "I'm happy to be supporting this."

Havlik said shelter leaders aim to open the new facility summer 2022, but the agency doesn't yet own the property.

The shelter had hoped to purchase the property for $1 from the city's Redevelopment Authority. However, the RDA voted in November not to buy the property for $150,000 using Community Development Block Grant funds.

Yatso Butz said she was disappointed with the RDA's decision but hopes the shelter can come up with the funds to buy the property from the Oshkosh Housing Authority.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.

