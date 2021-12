Convicted killer Scott Peterson is set to be re-sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son. Peterson, now 49, had previously been convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death for the slayings. But last year, California’s Supreme Court last year tossed out the death sentence while allowing the murder convictions to remain in place. The reason for overturning the death sentence was that Supreme Court found that the trial judge wrongly excluded potential jurors who opposed the death penalty, but said they would follow the law and impose it.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO