ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid move for departing Liverpool sporting director Edwards

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid have made a move for departing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards. The Independent says Edwards, who has been credited with helping to overhaul the recruitment system in place at Anfield, is set to leave...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: We're in good conversations with Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks with Mohamed Salah are progressing. Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season and Klopp is not worried about the pace of negotiations between the club and star forward Salah. "We are in really good conversations," the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Reds#Independent#Anfield#European Super League#Spanish#Covid#Tribal Football
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB chief Watzke favours Real Madrid for Haaland over Prem move

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits a move to Spain would be best for Erling Haaland. Real Madrid are keen on Haaland, though Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also being linked with Norway international. Watzke said: "I think all the big European clubs want him, especially Real Madrid.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool urged to sell Keita with Morton, Jones available

Liverpool should sell Naby Keita and eventually give more games to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. That is the opinion of pundit Stan Collymore, who was speaking after the Reds' 2-2 draw in the Premier League with Tottenham on Sunday. The Guinean did not impress against Spurs,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lyon inform Newcastle over Paqueta stand

Lyon have told Newcastle United to forget about a new offer for Lucas Paqueta. Le 10 Sport says Newcastle offered €40m for the Brazil international last week - which was turned down by OL. The French giants, however, knew Newcastle were prepared to go higher to prise Paqueta away.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Sunderland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Arsenal are hoping to take another step towards a second trophy under Mikel Arteta when they welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight. FA Cup glory in 2020 wasn’t quite the springboard Arteta had hoped, but Arsenal have been in fine form of late, winning their last three league games to move into the top four. Gabriel Martinelli has starred since the outcasting of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the Brazilian could yet be rested tonight after scoring against West Ham and Leeds. Sunderland are unbeaten in their last seven League One games as they chase...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Ziyech interesting Borussia Dortmund for January

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is interesting Borussia Dortmund for the January market. BVB are keen to strengthen their midfield options and BILD says Ziyech and Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria are both on their radar. It's suggested BVB could seek to take Ziyech on-loan next month - but only if...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy