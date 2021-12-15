ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest status of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
After suffering a right ankle injury in the Baltimore Ravens’ game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status remains uncertain heading into the team’s matchup Sunday with the Green Bay Packers. Jackson, who suffered the injury early into the second quarter against Cleveland, had...

ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call. During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens Bad News

Another day, another unfortunate update for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, who will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, have lost several notable players to injuries and illnesses over the course of the 2021 season. Baltimore has suffered another tough loss heading into Sunday’s game against the...
NFL
Stacey Dales
FanSided

What does the future hold for Tyler Huntley and the Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens were treated to the performance of a lifetime from Tyler Huntley in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. The Ravens may have fallen short, but Huntley’s play took the NFL world by storm. Huntley started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, and in just...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals own the tiebreaking lead in the AFC North division title race over the rival Baltimore Ravens. One Bengals defender is calling out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of their game next weekend. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted that he’s going to intercept...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that ...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Lose Another Key Player For Sunday’s Game

The Ravens continue to get hammered this season, whether it’s by injuries or COVID-19. Receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list which means he won’t be eligible to play on Sunday against the Packers. With Watkins out, Baltimore will have to rely on Hollywood Brown...
NFL
