Local 4-star safety Kamari Ramsey commits to UCLA

New Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has his work cut out for him, starting with a Cheez-It Bowl appearance on Dec. 29. The quarterbacks coach turned coordinator upon the departure of former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott inherited an offense that was shockingly underwhelming this season, and now they have just three quarterbacks after the departure of quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to the transfer portal. Those remaining signal-callers are D.J. Uiagalelei and former walk-ons Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles. Per Matt Connolly of ClemsonSports.com, they will both be put on scholarship, but they have little experience.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO