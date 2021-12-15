ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 4-star safety Kamari Ramsey commits to UCLA

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Kamari Ramsey has committed to UCLA. Ramsey’s decision comes out two days after decommitting from Stanford. Kamari Ramsey is the No. 193 overall prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus,...

