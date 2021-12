The University of North Dakota hockey team heads into the holiday break in a good position. The goal is to end the season there. North Dakota finished the first half of the season with a sweep of Colorado College in its first visit to Ed Robson Arena. UND heads into the Christmas break on a three-game winning streak, sitting in first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, with a six-point lead over second-place Western Michigan. In the Pairwise rankings, North Dakota (13-6-0, 8-2-0 NCHC) is tied for third.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO