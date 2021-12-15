ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Snap Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

By Kessler Topaz Meltzer, Check, LLP
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 6 days ago
RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap Inc. ("Snap") (NYSE: SNAP). The action charges Snap with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating...

Person
Evan Spiegel
#Securities Fraud#Snap Inc#Llp#American#Ar#Apple Inc#Ios
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

