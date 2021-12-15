Joyce Janette Braaten

Joyce Elaine Guggisberg, 70, of Buhl, Minnesota, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 of complications from COVID-19. She was born January 12, 1951 to Bertrum and Phyllis (Merriman) Winger in Little Falls, Minnesota. She was a 1969 graduate of Battle Lake High School where she met Chad Guggisberg who, asking too late to take her to the Homecoming Dance, took her to the Homecoming Bonfire the night before instead. They dated throughout their senior year and were married August 30, 1970 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Joyce and Chad then moved to the Iron Range (first Keewatin, then Buhl) to attend tech school where she studied to become a medical lab assistant. Joyce’s life career, however, was that of a mother and homemaker. She was the lunch packer, meal planner, costume creator and last-minute project saver. Joyce was also the biggest fan of her family’s many activities. Although preferring to stay out of the spotlight herself, Joyce’s eyes always lit up when supporting those she loved from the audience, backstage or on the sidelines. Joyce was passionate about sewing. Over the years she made, to name but a few things: quilts, wall hangings, mittens, potholders, dish towels, clothing (even a few prom dresses) and blankets. Everyone Joyce loved owns something she made for them. She also generously shared her knowledge, patiently teaching friends, daughters and granddaughters some of her many skills. As part of the quilting group at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, she helped make quilts for those in need, sending them as far away as Africa for Wrap-A-Smile. She and Chad made a difference locally, too, as foster parents for a number of years. Joyce enjoyed tending her flower garden, relishing each new bloom throughout the season. In short, her handiwork, whatever form it took, was always imbued with love and directed towards helping others. Joyce is survived by her husband, Chad Guggisberg who she loved dearly throughout 51 years of marriage; daughters, Jennifer (Richard) Samec, Emily (Clayton) Zeidler and Louisa (Jason) Scorich; granddaughters, Maja and Chloe Samec, Jillian, Vienna and Genevieve Zeidler, and Zelda Scorich; and siblings, Ivan (Karla) Winger, Paul (Marky) Winger, Robin (Skip) Are, Ruth Bryan and Sara (Wayne) Landgraff. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Phyllis Winger; and her brother, Mark Winger. Joyce’s family thanks the medical teams at Essentia in Virginia and Duluth for their compassionate care. A private funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The service will be live streamed with the link at www.baumanfuneralh ome.com. Memorial donations may be to the Grace Lutheran Church quilting group in Hibbing. Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, www.ba umanfuneralhome.com.

BUHL, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO