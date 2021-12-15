ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Joyce Janette Braaten

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Janette Braaten, 82, of Aurora died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born on Dec. 3, 1939, to Joseph and Verna (Fuller) Benson in Roseau, Minn. Joyce graduated from the Black Duck High School, Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to...

www.mesabitribune.com

battlelakereview.com

Joyce Elaine Guggisberg – Buhl, MN

Joyce Elaine Guggisberg, 70, of Buhl, Minnesota, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 of complications from COVID-19. She was born January 12, 1951 to Bertrum and Phyllis (Merriman) Winger in Little Falls, Minnesota. She was a 1969 graduate of Battle Lake High School where she met Chad Guggisberg who, asking too late to take her to the Homecoming Dance, took her to the Homecoming Bonfire the night before instead. They dated throughout their senior year and were married August 30, 1970 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Joyce and Chad then moved to the Iron Range (first Keewatin, then Buhl) to attend tech school where she studied to become a medical lab assistant. Joyce’s life career, however, was that of a mother and homemaker. She was the lunch packer, meal planner, costume creator and last-minute project saver. Joyce was also the biggest fan of her family’s many activities. Although preferring to stay out of the spotlight herself, Joyce’s eyes always lit up when supporting those she loved from the audience, backstage or on the sidelines. Joyce was passionate about sewing. Over the years she made, to name but a few things: quilts, wall hangings, mittens, potholders, dish towels, clothing (even a few prom dresses) and blankets. Everyone Joyce loved owns something she made for them. She also generously shared her knowledge, patiently teaching friends, daughters and granddaughters some of her many skills. As part of the quilting group at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, she helped make quilts for those in need, sending them as far away as Africa for Wrap-A-Smile. She and Chad made a difference locally, too, as foster parents for a number of years. Joyce enjoyed tending her flower garden, relishing each new bloom throughout the season. In short, her handiwork, whatever form it took, was always imbued with love and directed towards helping others. Joyce is survived by her husband, Chad Guggisberg who she loved dearly throughout 51 years of marriage; daughters, Jennifer (Richard) Samec, Emily (Clayton) Zeidler and Louisa (Jason) Scorich; granddaughters, Maja and Chloe Samec, Jillian, Vienna and Genevieve Zeidler, and Zelda Scorich; and siblings, Ivan (Karla) Winger, Paul (Marky) Winger, Robin (Skip) Are, Ruth Bryan and Sara (Wayne) Landgraff. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Phyllis Winger; and her brother, Mark Winger. Joyce’s family thanks the medical teams at Essentia in Virginia and Duluth for their compassionate care. A private funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The service will be live streamed with the link at www.baumanfuneralh ome.com. Memorial donations may be to the Grace Lutheran Church quilting group in Hibbing. Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, www.ba umanfuneralhome.com.
BUHL, MN
Republic

Joyce A. Sessions

Joyce A. Sessions, 73, of Westport, passed away at 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Four Seasons Health Care Center in Columbus. She was born on January 26, 1948 in Shelbyville, the daughter of Willie Clyde &Nellie Marie (Tungate) Caldwell. Joyce had been raised in the Hope and Clifford area and has been a resident of Westport since 2008. She graduated from Hauser High School in 1966. She retired from the Dept. of Defense Finance &Accounting Center in 2012 after 33 1/2 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, puzzles, reading and watching movies. She married Peter J. “Pete” Sessions in Columbus on November 24, 1967 and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2019. Other survivors include her sons, Rob (Kim) Sessions of Hope, Chris (Lisa) Sessions of North Vernon, and Josh (Ashley) Sessions of Hope; her sister, Lucille Bailey of Clifford and her brother, Willie Ray (Mary) Caldwell of North Vernon; her 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Peter J. Sessions. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Bass &Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at the Flatrock Baptist Cemetery in Clifford, Indiana. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Wounded Warrior Project. We ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines once inside the funeral home masks are recommended. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WESTPORT, IN
Harrison News-Herald

Edna Joyce Lannum

Edna Joyce Lannum, age 93, of Northwood Village in Dover, formerly of Ravenna and Freeport, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. in the emergency room of the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio. She was born May 18, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the...
DOVER, OH
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lamarr A. “Skip” Rapp & Joyce A. Rapp

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Lamarr A. “Skip” Rapp passed away at the age of 82. The following week on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, his wife Joyce Ann (Smith) Rapp passed away in her sleep at the age of 80. Skip was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in...
OBITUARIES
