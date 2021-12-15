Unmaking a Murderer: An effort to exonerate the Starved Rock Killer
Chicago Magazine’s Jake Malooley joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to tell the story of Chester Otto Weger, who is out to prove his innocence after serving 59 years in prison for the murder of three women in Starved Rock State Park.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
