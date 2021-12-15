ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Unmaking a Murderer: An effort to exonerate the Starved Rock Killer

By balthimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk2io_0dN3tzv500

Chicago Magazine’s Jake Malooley joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to tell the story of Chester Otto Weger, who is out to prove his innocence after serving 59 years in prison for the murder of three women in Starved Rock State Park.

