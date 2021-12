Montana State put together a complete game to defeat South Dakota State 31-17 on Saturday and punch its ticket to the FCS national championship on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. The game, in front of a roaring crowd of 20,457 that seemed to never sit down or quiet down, was the first semifinal battle in Bozeman since the Bobcats were champions in 1984.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO