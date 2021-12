Global delivery service FedEx just received the first five of an order of 500 light commercial electric vehicles from GM's BrightDrop brand. Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer for FedEx, joined Cheddar to discuss the deployment of the EV600 delivery vehicles, if the new fleet will get the company to carbon neutrality by 2040, and how cost-effective they might be. "We've been working with electric vehicles for 10 years, and what we've find over that time frame is that we save over half of our operational and maintenance costs with the use of EVs over internal combustion engines, "Jackson said. "So they're economically viable."

