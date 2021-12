Another day, another dreary outlook on the upcoming season thanks to the lockout. No news, no exciting new signings, and especially nothing fun baseball-wise as Christmas quickly approaches. As Red Sox Nation sits here wondering what could’ve been in regards to the 2021 season, it’s a bit of a challenge to think about the future considering we have no idea when the train will get back on the tracks. However, we can’t live in the past, and so, let’s force ourselves to think about 2022!

