EXPLAINER: The security flaw that's freaked out the internet

By FRANK BAJAK AP Technology Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Security pros say it's one of the worst computer vulnerabilities they've...

CNN

The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue. The vulnerability, which was reported late last week, is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" that large organizations use to configure their applications -- and it poses potential risks for much of the internet.
'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

BOSTON (AP) — A critical vulnerability in a widely used software tool — one quickly exploited in the online game Minecraft — is rapidly emerging as a major threat to organizations around the world. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Log4j: Why this massive security flaw is impacting nearly all of the internet

A major cybersecurity vulnerability is impacting nearly all of the internet, sending everything from financial institutions to government entities scrambling to patch their systems, before cybercriminals and nation states can launch cyberattacks. Known as the Log4j vulnerability, the flaw impacts a piece of open-source logging software that allows developers to...
What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
