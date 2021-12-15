ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, The Creator's GOLF le FLEUR* Drops Nail Polish Collection

By Pauline De Leon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator‘s GOLF le FLEUR* has launched a nail polish collection to accompany its recent “FRENCH WALTZ” fragrance, riding the wave of other male artists making statements on gender neutrality. The new range follows the...

JAY-Z, André 3000, Kanye West Visit Tyler, The Creator's Pop-Up - Wait, When Was Ye's Last Nap?

Malibu, CA – Tyler, The Creator launched the debut collection to his Golf Le Fleur line and he welcomed some special guests who came out to support his Malibu pop-up shop. Hip Hop legends JAY-Z, Kanye West, André 3000 and Lupe Fiasco all showed love throughout the weekend. Tyler posted photos alongside Hov, Ye and Three Stacks holding his signature Mayan flute on Monday (December 13) thanking everyone who pulled up to the hill-top pop-up.
Tyler, The Creator Launches His Own Fragrance Line

Tyler, The Creator has spent years exploring the depths of fashion with his Golf Le Fleur brand and he’ll be adding a fragrance line to his arsenal very soon. The California native announced plans for the launch of his French Waltz fragrance on Wednesday (December 8), which will be available on the company’s website in two different sizes starting on December 13 at 11 a.m. ET.
Singer-Branded Nail Polishes

UNDN LAQR is Machine Gun Kelly's debut into the cosmetic industry. The US singer's first brand is aimed to suit all customers. He offer consumers nail varnishes aimed at becoming the Willy Wonka of beauty, as he explained. As men wearing nail polishes becomes commonplace in the beauty world, Machine Gun Kelly's brand responds to the growing inclusivity in the industry.
Why I'll be adding Golf le Fleur's French Waltz to my fragrance collection

Following massively popular collaborations with Converse and Lacoste, Tyler, The Creator's Golf le Fleur is now morphing into a fully-fledged lifestyle brand with a new collection that includes clothing, accessories, beauty, footwear, eyewear, luggage, and fragrance. Tyler recently hosted an exclusive pop-up event for close friends and family, but now...
Tyler, the Creator Announces French Waltz Fragrance, Talks Plans for Golf le Fleur and Virgil’s ‘Helping Hand’

Tyler, the Creator is expanding his Golf le Fleur brand. Tyler took to social media on Wednesday to announce French Waltz, a new fragrance that will be available to purchase on Dec. 13 alongside a wider Golf le Fleur selection that’ll include—per Women’s Wear Daily—loafers, sunglasses, hair picks, round collar short-sleeved button-ups, double-pleated shorts, mohair cardigans, and, for $1,100, a leather jacket made with Schott NYC.
ILNP Heirloom, Juliette, On the Rocks, Caesar Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Heirloom Ultra Metallic Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) is a smoky taupe with a slightly lighter, warmer taupe base and fine flakes of holographic sparkle and silver sparkles throughout. The consistency was smooth, fluid, and distributed all of the shimmer/sparkle evenly, so I didn’t have issues getting an even layer with each coat. The sparkles were finer than some of the other Ultra Metallic shades in the range, but it was still a very sparkling, dimensional shade with decent shine on its own.
Pear Nova partners with TNT’s ‘Claws’ on nail collection

Pear Nova is unveiling a brand new collection that beauty enthusiasts are going to want to dip their claws into. New from the brand is a collection that was created in partnership with TNT’s hit series “Claws,” which stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon and Karrueche Tran.
From Tattoos to Tyler, The Creator: This Is the Story of Matt McCormick

HIGHArt is Highsnobiety's ode to all things artistic. From our “museum store” pop up in Miami, a print magazine, and exclusive content and product with collaborators like Chito, Honey Dijon, Parra, Matt McCormick and more, we’re going deep on the art world. Explore HIGHArt here. California has a psychic effect...
ILNP Candlelight, Lights Out, Summer Lovin' Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Candlelight Ultra Holographic Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) has a black base packed with holographic sparkle and slightly larger, orange-to-green shifting sparkle throughout. It shifted from deep, fiery orange-red to greenish-gold depending on the angle with a plethora of rainbow sprinkles in the background. The consistency was easy to work with as it was fluid, smooth, and self-leveling without being prone to pooling.
adidas x Allbirds, Ye on "Kanye," Male Celebrity Nail Polish Brands

Firstly, it was a huge week for annoying people: Philipp Plein revealed his awful new collection, people thought Pete Davidson was attractive, Elon Musk was named Person of the Year. Also, not that he's annoying, but Travis Barker wore an awful sweater and that other Travis got booted from Coachella,...
Tyler, The Creator’s New Nail Polish Line Is The Beauty Breakthrough We’ve Been Waiting For

Considering creative output is right in his stage name, it’s no surprise that Tyler, The Creator has once again channeled his seemingly unlimited productivity into one of the year’s best beauty releases. It’s not enough for the artist to write his own music, design the album artwork and performance sets, develop an entire clothing line, and develop full cinematic universes for his songs — no, he has his hands in just about everything, and that becomes quite literal with the launch of Tyler, The Creator’s nail polish collection (just a few days behind his fragrance launch) as a part of his larger GOLF le FLEUR line.
CLASS x SAY UR Launch New Streetwear Collection For Women

CLASS, a Brazilian streetwear brand known for its high-end athleisure apparel, has teamed up with SAY UR to launch its first collection for women. The capsule features pieces donning the label’s dollar sign logo. Numerous accessories such as the La Classes caps made out of English wool, a black...
10 Best Color-Changing Nail Polish

One of my favorite things as a child was mood rings. As an adult, I was so excited to learn that color-changing nail polish was in style! These nail polishes change color from shifting hues that are heat sensitive and can change colors when exposed to high temperatures. They also have a variety of formulas, finishes, and shades that everyone will prefer.
Tyler, The Creator’s Inspiration Behind His New Pop Up Shop and Beauty Line, Golf le Fleur

Tyler the creator is truly living up to his name, whether it be through music, fashion, building his streetwear brand Golf Wang, and now with the expansion of his other fashion and beauty brand Golf le Fleur, Tyler the Creator is in a class all by himself and he is dedicated to bringing his world to life. His recent pop-up store, Golf le Fleur in Malibu, California was attended by everyone from Jay-Z to Kanye to Andre 3000. The preview featured his latest fashion and accessories as well as his take on beauty-non-toxic cruelty-free nail polishes that included two pastel shades and a clear option (for those with qualms about painting their nails the Instagram post says), and a fragrance, French Waltz. “French Waltz smells like letting the water dry on your skin,” in an interview with Allure “That’s what it reminds me of — the moment when all you have to do is worry about what you’re going to eat for the rest of the day,” he says. The unisex fragrance includes notes of mandarin,, jasmine, and rose musk. “It’s super clean, floral, and a little spicy. I love perfumes. I have 53 of them upstairs. I love sunlight, [especially] pastel sunlight — bright, June type of energy. The smell represents that. It smells like cliff jumping. It smells like mid-July when you have no responsibilities for the day.” he adds, But don’t get it twisted Tyler is not trying to be the next beauty tycoon, “I don’t like to say I’m getting into the beauty world. I like perfume, so I said, “Oh, I’m going to make one!” I like to wear glitter nail polish a lot, so I wanted to make a few colors that I rarely get to see. That’s all it is. It is less wanting in on beauty world and more, “Oh, I want to try my hand at this.” I’m super blessed to be in a position where any idea I have, I’ve got the means to bring it to life.” Why a pop-up store? “I’m more of a painter than a poet….I’m sick of the internet he told Allure. “I needed everything to be in a certain building, on this rack, in a specific location. I wanted a certain smell in the air, a certain song playing. I wanted my customers to get to the place in a particular way.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

