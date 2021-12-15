Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

BeiGene began trading on the Shanghai STAR Board as the last step in its $3.5 billion IPO. The company is now listed in the US, Hong Kong and Shanghai. BeiGene (BGNE; HK: 06160; SHA: 688235), a Beijing oncology company, began trading on the Shanghai STAR Board as the last step in its $3.5 billion IPO (see story). The company is now listed in the US, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Shanghai offering was priced at a considerable premium to BeiGene's other listings (41% over the US and 34% above Hong Kong) and, not surprisingly, the China shares fell 17% on its first trading day. Also, investors expect BeiGene may give up its US listing. Like other US-listed China companies, BeiGene must open its books to US audits within three years or face delisting.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO