Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — OTB has big retail plans for China.
In March, the Italian fashion group will open a major retail development project in Shanghai’s JC Plaza mall, located on Nanjing Road.More from WWDJil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022Marni RTW Spring 2022
The four street-front, two-floor stores will house labels Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni and Amiri, and include exhibition spaces and interactive areas.
In addition to the above brands, OTB, which has a minority stake in Los Angeles-based Amiri, controls the Diesel and Viktor & Rolf labels, as well as production arms Staff International and...
Comments / 0