Most watched college football games of 2021. How many was Ohio State involved in?

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
College football had a very nice bounceback year, one in which the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t wreak nearly as much havoc on things as 2020. The viewers tuned in on streaming devices and television sets like normal.

But some games got a lot more eyeballs on them than others, meaning not all games and programs are created equal. You know Ohio State typically turns on television sets and mobile phone screens, and that was the case again in 2021, but there were others too.

Here is a list of the 12 most-watched college football games of 2021, two of which include YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes. Only Alabama had more games appearing on this list, with a whopping four total.

The homework comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel.

12

Auburn vs. Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbnkn_0dN3k46400
Penn State’s Brandon Smith almost comes up with an interception in the second quarter against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Sept. 18

Viewers

7.6 million

11

Ohio State vs. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9rTu_0dN3k46400
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) makes a tackle of Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) in the first quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Sept. 11

Viewers

7.7 million

10

Notre Dame vs. Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rha0B_0dN3k46400
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes to a teammate. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Sunday, Sept. 5

Viewers

7.8 million

9

Alabama vs. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVe8F_0dN3k46400

Date of Game

Saturday, Sept. 18

Viewers

7.9 million

8

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aifJE_0dN3k46400
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) stops Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Sept. 18

Viewers

8 million

7

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NFaa_0dN3k46400
Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Sept. 18

Viewers

8.3 million

6

Georgia vs. Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w1Pm_0dN3k46400
Clemson offensive lineman Marcus Tate(74) blocks for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) during the first quarter of the Duke’s Mayo Classic Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Sept. 4

Viewers

8.9 million

5

Michigan vs. Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQAh1_0dN3k46400
Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, right, celebrates a stop with Quavaris Crouch during the fourth quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Oct. 30

Viewers

9.3 million

4

Alabama vs. Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xCXz_0dN3k46400
Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) as he throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Nov. 27

Viewers

10.4 million

3

Michigan vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJgEs_0dN3k46400
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Dec. 4

Viewers

11.7 million

2

Alabama vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvjCp_0dN3k46400
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) breaks away from Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Dec. 4

Viewers

15.3 million

1

Ohio State vs. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KFZz_0dN3k46400
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a move after making a catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) during the second quarter of their NCAA college football at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of Game

Saturday, Nov. 27

Viewers

15.9 million

