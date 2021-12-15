ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State parting ways with Omaha-area child welfare contractor Saint Francis Ministries

By Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
 6 days ago

Nebraska is ending its contract with the embattled Kansas-based nonprofit overseeing the care of abused and neglected children in the Omaha area. Top officials from the State Department of Health and Human Services and from Saint Francis Ministries announced Tuesday that they will invoke a clause in their current contract allowing...

Related
ksal.com

Former Saint Francis Foster Care Leader Disciplined

The Episcopal Diocese of Chicago disciplined the Rev. Robert Smith for his poor judgment as the CEO of the largest foster care provider in Kansas, requiring him to undergo ethics and fiduciary training. The church in August suspended Smith from functioning as a priest after conducting an independent investigation into...
RELIGION
doniphanherald.com

St. Francis license off probation, but restriction on taking new cases remains

State officials have extended a restriction that bars an embattled Kansas-based contractor from managing new child welfare cases in the Omaha area. But they ended the disciplinary action taken against St. Francis Ministries' child placing license. St. Francis, a nonprofit based in Salina, Kansas, needs the license to place children in foster or adoptive homes — a core part of its multimillion-dollar contract with the state.
POLITICS
1011now.com

Nebraska finds problems with child welfare privatization, report shows

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A legislative report says Nebraska’s use of a private contractor to help care for neglected and abused children in the Omaha area has been plagued with problems, including high worker turnover, inadequate funding and a lack of direction. The report released Wednesday comes a day...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Clark
Person
Machaela Cavanaugh
thereader.com

Nebraska Severs Ties with Troubled Foster Care Provider in Omaha Area

The Kansas-based nonprofit that received criticism for delivering subpar foster care to eastern Nebraska’s neediest children will no longer handle cases, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced today through a press release. Saint Francis Ministries will continue placing children, according to DHHS, but other services will transfer to three state agencies.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Child Maltreatment#Nebraska#Hhs
wchstv.com

Emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital to reopen in 2022

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thomas Health announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen the emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital’s emergency department was converted to an urgent care clinic in 2016, but officials said the community’s needs have since changed. "With the strain on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln reports one more COVID-19 death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the community total to 343. The woman in her 60s was hospitalized and unvaccinated. There were 275 lab-confirmed cases reported Thursday as well. There are currently 121 COVID-19 patients at local hospitals — 83 from Lancaster County and 38...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
