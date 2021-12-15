ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China coal output hits record in Nov to ensure winter supply

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China’s coal output hit a fresh record in November as Beijing continued to urge miners to ramp up production to ensure sufficient energy supplies in the winter heating season. China, the world’s biggest coal miner and consumer, produced 370.84 million tonnes...

WNMT AM 650

China puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry spokesman said four people from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese people and entities on Dec. 10. The sanctioned individuals’ assets in China will...
FOREIGN POLICY
naturalgasworld.com

Norwegian gas output beats forecast in Nov

Production is likely to dip next month, due to an unplanned outage at Troll, Norway's largest gas field. Norwegian natural gas production averaged 337.9mn m3/day in November, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported on December 21, beating the agency's forecast by 2.2%. Output was down 0.1% month on month but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery. CL00,. +0.48%. CLG22,. +0.48%. , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. And although Beijing has set a series of ambitious targets around the Winter Olympics, green campaigners face heavy pressure in China if they challenge the official line. 
SPORTS
rigzone.com

Equinor Wants Last Drop of Oil to Come from Norway

Equinor says its oil and gas will give it a lasting advantage in a carbon-constrained world. Equinor ASA will drill about 25 exploration wells off Norway’s coast next year in a bet that it will be among the last companies still producing oil and gas when the world has achieved net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

China, India see expansion of coal for electricity in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Coal production is projected to set new records in 2022, with demand remaining high for the next few years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Though there was a reduction in the mining of coal in 2019 and 2020, global power generated by coal is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
b975.com

Taiwan Nov export orders hit record high, but 2022 outlook uncertain

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders grew faster than expected in November to a historic high due to sustained technology demand ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season, but the government warned of many uncertainties next year that could affect the outlook. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of...
ECONOMY

