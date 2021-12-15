ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Chinese companies embark on a metaverse trademark race

Even though the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) warning on metaverse and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in November, more than a thousand Chinese companies have submitted thousands of metaverse-related trademark applications. In a summit back in November, Gou Wenjun, the PBOC’s AML and Analysis Center Director, warned about the...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Company#Yuan#Beijing#Chinese#Reuters#Beigene Ltd#Shanghai Newsroom
yicaiglobal.com

Shanghai-London Stock Connect to Open to Firms Listed in Shenzhen, Switzerland, Germany

(Yicai Global) Dec. 20 -- China's main securities regulator has proposed an expansion of the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme to cover eligible companies listed in Shenzhen, Switzerland, and Germany for the first time. The China Securities Regulatory Commission issued new rules regarding the cross-border securities connectivity program on Dec. 17...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Week In Review: BeiGene Completes $3.5 Billion IPO On Shanghai STAR Board

BeiGene began trading on the Shanghai STAR Board as the last step in its $3.5 billion IPO. The company is now listed in the US, Hong Kong and Shanghai. BeiGene (BGNE; HK: 06160; SHA: 688235), a Beijing oncology company, began trading on the Shanghai STAR Board as the last step in its $3.5 billion IPO (see story). The company is now listed in the US, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Shanghai offering was priced at a considerable premium to BeiGene's other listings (41% over the US and 34% above Hong Kong) and, not surprisingly, the China shares fell 17% on its first trading day. Also, investors expect BeiGene may give up its US listing. Like other US-listed China companies, BeiGene must open its books to US audits within three years or face delisting.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat to open its first R&D facility in Shanghai in 2022

Beyond Meat Inc. BYND, -5.14% said Monday that it will open its first research-and-development facility outside of the U.S. in Shanghai during the first half of 2022. The facility will focus on creating plant-based meat products for the Asia-Pacific customer. Beyond Meat entered the China market last year and has a manufacturing plant in Jiaxing. Beyond Meat stock fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading, and has fallen 44.6% for the year. The S&P 500 index.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

China targets Lithuania by urging car firm to cut out pro-Taiwan country

China has urged car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania as it ramps up pressure on multinationals to cut links with the Baltic state amid a dispute over the status of Taiwan, according to sources.The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania’s ruling coalition had also agreed last year to support what it described as “those fighting for freedom” on the island.Earlier this month, a senior government official and an industry body said China has...
CARS
WNMT AM 650

China to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions

BEIJING (Reuters) – China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday. China will review the amendment on the union law from Dec. 20-24 and plans to add rules to expand the type of organisations and work for which unions can be formed, the spokesperson for China’s parliament’s Legislative Affairs Commission Yue Zhongming said at a news conference on Friday, according to Xinhua.
LABOR ISSUES
WNMT AM 650

Analysis-Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China stocks

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – As a long-running Sino-U.S. diplomatic spat threatens to force Chinese companies off American stock exchanges, global equity investors are assessing ways to retain or add exposure to the world’s second-biggest economy. Fund managers are planning or accelerating a shift out of Chinese American Depository...
MARKETS
WNMT AM 650

China’s Huayou agrees lithium production, battery recycling tie-up

(Reuters) – Chinese cobalt maker Huayou is teaming up with state-controlled Sichuan New Energy Power Co Ltd to produce lithium and recycle spent batteries, a Sichuan New Energy filing said on Friday. Huayou, the world’s biggest cobalt refiner in 2020, has been looking at investing more in lithium projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

OTB to Open Four Stores in Shanghai

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — OTB has big retail plans for China. In March, the Italian fashion group will open a major retail development project in Shanghai’s JC Plaza mall, located on Nanjing Road.More from WWDJil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022Marni RTW Spring 2022 The four street-front, two-floor stores will house labels Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni and Amiri, and include exhibition spaces and interactive areas. In addition to the above brands, OTB, which has a minority stake in Los Angeles-based Amiri, controls the Diesel and Viktor & Rolf labels, as well as production arms Staff International and...
RETAIL
AFP

US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance

The United States on Thursday put Chinese biotechnology firms on a trade blacklist, accusing them of advancing high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur minority. The Commerce Department restricted sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes over its biotechnology work including "purported brain-control weaponry," a notice said. Human rights groups have recounted unprecedented surveillance of the mostly Muslim Uyghur people in the northwestern region of Xinjiang including tracing with DNA and artificial intelligence operations to recognize and monitor faces. The research institutes targeted by the latest US actions include centers focused on blood transfusions, bioengineering and toxicology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNMT AM 650

Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant. The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
raleighnews.net

Chinese shares end lower Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shares end slightly lower Wednesday amid the release of November economic data, which pointed to resilience of the world's second largest economy despite downward pressures. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went down 0.38 percent to close at 3,647.63 points while the Shenzhen Component Index...
ECONOMY
WISH-TV

Lilly to collaborate with Chinese company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) has inked a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Regor Therapeutics Group, which is co-located in China and Boston. Lilly says as part of the deal, the companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies for metabolic disorders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AFP

China Mobile gets nod for Shanghai debut after US delisting

State-owned China Mobile has received approval to list publicly in Shanghai, documents showed, nearly a year after it was delisted in the United States along with two other Chinese telecom giants as tensions between Beijing and Washington soared. But the tide had turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared, with China's government encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges as part of a push to keep big tech players closer to home and help develop the country's capital markets. bys/dma/oho
U.S. POLITICS
biospace.com

Now Trading in Shanghai, BeiGene Unveils Promising Phase III Results

BeiGene a $29 billion cancer specialist biotechnology firm focused on creating impactful and affordable medicines for patients globally, has raised $3.3 billion on Shanghai’s STAR market, making it the first company to trade its shares in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The company’s success in the West signifies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seattle Times

Beijing silenced Peng Shuai in 20 minutes, then spent weeks on damage control

When inconvenient news erupts on the Chinese internet, the censors jump into action. Twenty minutes was all it took to mobilize after Peng Shuai, the tennis star and one of China’s most famous athletes, went online and accused Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier, of sexual assault. The allegation...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy