Dollar trades narrowly as markets wait for word from the Fed

CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dollar held recent gains in narrow trading on Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve policy statement later in the day to affirm, or upset, expectations for interest rate hikes in the new year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up...

www.cnbc.com

Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
China
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
The Independent

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

Asian shares bounced back Tuesday from a worldwide slump in financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained more than 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.Much of the concern over the global outlook has been driven by the omicron variant of coronavirus. Cases have skyrocketed in Europe and in the U.S., where federal health officials announced it accounted for 73% of new infections last week, a nearly six-fold increase in only seven days.In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and...
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
