Deadwords Brewing opening on OBT this week

I think it is fair to say that undertaking the building of a new craft brewery is a labor of love. For Tim and JoAnn McFeely, their baby has been in labor for way too long. When they took over a former dance studio on North 5th Street on January 1, 2020, they envisioned their brewery opening long before the end of 2021. But with the pandemic, labor shortages, supply chain issues, permits, and inspections, 2020 came and went, and 2021 has nearly as well. But finally the husband-and-wife team is on the verge of delivering their baby. Pending a final inspection, Holy Trinity Brewing Company could/should open this week.

