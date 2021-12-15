ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwords Brewing opening on OBT this week

By Brendan O'Connor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadwords Brewing (Facebook | Website), a brewpub we first wrote about back in 2019, is finally set to open in Parramore on December 17 at 4 p.m. The 15 BBL brewery was built out in the former Al’s Army...

