The US Department of Justice said Monday it has taken action to return more than $154 million allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary by one of its Japanese employees who converted it into bitcoin. According to the civil forfeiture complaint filed Monday in San Diego, Rei Ishii, an employee of Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd in Tokyo, allegedly diverted the $154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer funds between its accounts.

