GSC Game World’s new title in the Stalker franchise is well anticipated by many fans of the original. Starting in 2007 from the release of Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl, fans have been excited for a next-generation exclusionary zone. Despite many titles trying to take on the game’s original feeling and adapting the setting, the STALKER franchise has laid dormant since 2010’s release of Stalker: Call of Pripyat. Despite this, the title has seen a revival of sorts with a true sequel finally being made to the original. Stalker: Heart of Chernobyl is finally getting ready for release. After a troubled history of failed titles in the franchise, the new game is shaping up to be a true next-generation sequel. Yet in a recent announcement, GSC Game World has opened their game to NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Discussed today were their plans to turn three NFT holders into actual NPCs in Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

