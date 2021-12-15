ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices retreat on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday for a third day on growing expectations that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year, even though the Omicron coronavirus variant is not seen curbing mobility as sharply as earlier COVID-19 variants. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...

invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new week

Crude oil price has been within a horizontal channel for two weeks. Analysts have maintained differing outlooks on the impact of Omicron on global oil demand. Heightened volatility is expected in the new week. Crude oil price ended the past week in the red. Heightened volatility will likely continue in...
rigzone.com

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from yearly top towards 1.2900 as WTI crude oil rises 1.0%

USD/CAD grinds lower around intraday bottom, snaps two-day uptrend. Firmer sentiment weighs on the US dollar, favors oil prices. Risk catalysts, Canada Retail Sales eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.2930 while losing 0.10% intraday heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair consolidates...
Financial World

Crude oil prices totter over 2.5% as pandemic spread sours fuel demand outlook

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil prices pummelled more than 2.5 per cent, extending their latest leg of losing streak as a rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73 per cent pandemic cases in the United States compared to a 3 per cent a week earlier, had raised possibilities of renewed restrictions as winter holidays near in Europe and the United States.
wtvbam.com

U.S. to be world’s biggest LNG exporter in 2022

(Reuters) – The United States is set to become the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come. In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source...
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Under $10

The oil and gas companies have gained significantly this year due to rebounding demand and OPEC’s supply cuts. Goldman Sachs Group anticipates high oil demand in the upcoming years. This should bode well for oil and gas infrastructure stocks NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Geospace (GEOS). These stocks are currently trading under $10 and are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system.The oil and gas sector has registered a stellar recovery in 2021. As the year draws to a close, the oil market seems to be on a better footing, and the surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to slow down temporarily but not derail oil recovery. Global oil demand is set to increase 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022 and return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
bdmag.com

Lumber Prices Are Expected to Rise

Lumber prices for future January delivery ended at twice the price for a prompt delivery in mid-November. According to Fox Business, lumber prices have shot up again in a rise reminiscent of a year ago, when high-climbing wood prices warned of the hinky supply lines and broad inflation to come. Futures for January delivery ended Friday at $1,089.10 per thousand board feet, twice the price for a prompt delivery in mid-November.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
stockxpo.com

Stocks, Oil Prices Fall on New Covid-19 Curbs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points on Monday as investors worried that a rise in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and add pressure to inflation. The Dow was down 1.7% in morning trading, continuing its decline after a 1.5% drop on Friday. The S&P...
