"Yours" by Jin is the main theme OST for a Korean drama "Jirisan" released a month ago. Right after the release, it has set the record of being the fastest Korean solo song to achieve 80 and 90 #1's on iTunes in history (7,5 hours and 31 hours). It has also achieved the highest number of #1's for a solo song in 24 hours - 86. The song reached #1 on iTunes in the USA in mere hours (surpassing the new releases of the biggest western artists) and in just 2 hours in Japan, being the fastest Korean song to do so. It is also the first Korean solo song to stay #1 on Worldwide iTunes for 3 days since PSY in 2012.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO