Fireball from overturned tanker kills 75 in Haiti: official

More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say. Reports say the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited. Local hospitals have been overwhelmed...
More than a dozen people severely injured in a gas truck explosion last week have died, raising the total number of deaths to 90, the deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, the city in Haiti where the tragedy occurred, said Monday. Lamenting the deaths of the injured over the weekend, both at the MSF hospital in Port-au-Prince and in Cap-Haitien, he said that the deceased had suffered "significant burns which ranged from 80 to 95 percent of the body."
amb/rle/des/bgs/jh/to
The deep-seated struggles of daily life in Haiti -- worsened by the rising power of gangs -- created conditions that added to the death toll in a tanker explosion that killed at least 75 people in the country's second-largest city this week. He said some people who lived close by the explosion were killed in their homes but "the majority of the dead were around the tanker to take out fuel."
Dozens more left injured after a tanker transporting gas overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien. Haitian officials say a truck carrying gasoline tipped over in the city of Cap-Haitien shortly after midnight Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. As Haiti faces gas shortages, “locals crowded around to collect the spilled fuel in...
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — At least 53 people are dead and 54 hurt after a cargo truck filled with migrants overturned and crashed in southern Mexico, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, the rollover crash occurred Thursday in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state. As many as 200 migrants were believed to be in the trailer when it flipped and struck the bottom of a pedestrian bridge, the AP reported.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An official says that more than 40 people have been killed in northern Haiti after a gas truck exploded. Former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Tuesday that the explosion occurred in the north coastal city of Cap-Haitien. No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting comment.
PORT-AU-PRINCE — More than 60 people were killed and scores more were wounded around midnight Tuesday when a truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti, according to officials. The truck, carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel, swerved and toppled over in a residential area of the city of Cap-Haïtien, according...
Zanmi Lasante has received 13 burn victims at hospitals in Hinche and Mirebalais within the past 72 hours following a gas tanker explosion late Monday night in northern Haiti, which killed more than 70 people and injured dozens more. The hospitals supported by Zanmi Lasante, Partners In Health’s sister organization...
A group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti managed to sneak past guards during an escape. On December 15, the 12 hostages used light from the moon to walk across rugged terrain. They were part of a group of 17 hostages who were kidnapped on October 16. A...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday.
Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults.
"They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference.
"Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
MILLERSBURG, Ohio — After nearly two months being held hostage in Haiti, members from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries found their freedom by escaping their captors in the darkness of night. “After discussing their plans, the group felt they should escape on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 15," spokesman...
As Haitian gang members surrounded them on their way back from an orphanage, the 17 missionaries began to sing. “The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear Him, and delivereth them,” they intoned, according to a statement from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries on Friday. The...
(CNN) — Five children died and four suffered serious injuries when they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia on Thursday. Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were...
About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
Comments / 0