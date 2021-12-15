ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate

NBC News
 6 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Jill Dell Arciprete
4d ago

all you vaxxers still having to take one shot after the other. doesn't sound right. but hey, your choice so stop bashing those that made a choice not to. so far, its those that are vaccinated that keep turning up positive 🤔 🙄 wonder why

micah
4d ago

He should win Nobody should force you to get something when we really have no idea what's in it I am vaccinated I.did not want it even though I had a puppy transplant a year ago a month ago I had covid So what is it shot for when it doesn't work

Ok Magazine

Shake-Up At 'General Hospital!' Longtime Star Fired From Daytime Soap After Refusing To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

General Hospital actor Steve Burton has announced that he has left the show after three decades after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana native has played the role of Jason Morgan on the long-running ABC soap opera since 1991. Burton left for a brief period in 2012 to star on CBS’ The Young and The Restless but returned to GH in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

‘General Hospital’ Anti-Vaxxer Sues ABC Over Dismissal, Says God Protects Him From COVID

Ingo Rademacher—the actor who was fired from General Hospital for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine—has sued ABC over his dismissal, arguing that his firing amounts to religious discrimination. Rademacher lost his role over his vaccine stance, and he was ditched shortly after upsetting his castmates by posting an anti-transgender meme. In his lawsuit, Rademacher—who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap for over two decades—claims he asked ABC for a religious exemption from its vaccine mandate, but his request was turned down. According to Variety, he told his employers in October that he should be exempt due to “my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity.”
LAW
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Ingo Rademacher Fights Back, Sues ABC Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Vax Mandate

Former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher has filed a lawsuit against ABC for trampling on his constitutional right. As those who have been following the soap star know, he was given the boot from GH following his refusal to comply with the COVID-19 mandate. Ingo Rademacher, however, had made it clear he will not go quietly into the goodnight. In fact, the soap star has decided to send a loud message by filing a lawsuit against ABC. In the lawsuit, the soap star argues the vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.
LAW
Deadline

Fired ‘General Hospital’ Actor Ingo Rademacher Says Conservative Co-Stars Stayed Silent: “It’s Not Public Support, So Is It Really Support?” – Update

UPDATED throughout, with video: During an interview with Tucker Carlson streaming today, former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher likened Covid to “a serious flu bug,” asserted without evidence that vaccines don’t “do a good job at stopping the spread” of the coronavirus, and speculated that Disney/ABC would have canceled the long-running soap if conservative cast members refused, en masse, to comply with the vaccine mandate. The GH cast “kind of knew that the mandates were coming a few months ago because Disney had already started mandating for their theme park employees,” Rademacher said during the taped interview for Tucker Carlson Today...
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Drama Erupts Between Former GH Co-Stars As Ingo Rademacher Appears On Fox Nation

The war of words has escalated from social media to prime time between former General Hospital (GH) cast-mates Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn. On Wednesday, December 15th, Rademacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Today and spoke at length about his firing from GH. As the two discussed the global health crisis and their criticisms of health mandates, the former soaps star revealed more behind-the-scenes glimpses into GH during his final days.
TV & VIDEOS
