Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate

Ingo Rademacher—the actor who was fired from General Hospital for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine—has sued ABC over his dismissal, arguing that his firing amounts to religious discrimination. Rademacher lost his role over his vaccine stance, and he was ditched shortly after upsetting his castmates by posting an anti-transgender meme. In his lawsuit, Rademacher—who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap for over two decades—claims he asked ABC for a religious exemption from its vaccine mandate, but his request was turned down. According to Variety, he told his employers in October that he should be exempt due to “my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity.”

LAW ・ 7 DAYS AGO