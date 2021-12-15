ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Kronos Sends Clients Elsewhere After Ransomware Attack

By Teri Robinson
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no good time for a ransomware attack, but in the midst of the holiday season when workers depend even more than usual on a steady paycheck, an attack on an HR management company that prevents users from accessing important things like payroll can cause a whole slew of...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Kronos hit with ransomware, warns of data breach and 'several week' outage

HR management platform Kronos has been hit with a ransomware attack, revealing that information from many of its high-profile customers may have been accessed. UKG, Kronos' parent company, said the vital service will be out for "several weeks" and urged customers to "evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions."
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Ransomware#Private Cloud#The Ultimate Kronos Group#Kronos Private Cloud#Ukg Workforce Central#Telestaff#Healthcare Extensions
Fast Company

Kronos ransomware attack: The nightmare that could hit paychecks right before Christmas

Kronos, a multinational workforce management platform, has been hit by a ransomware attack that the company said could force its system offline for several weeks. According to parent company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), the attack disrupted Kronos Private Cloud solutions, which stores data for UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions. Workforce Central is the software that employees use to schedule shifts, log absences, and clock in and out of work. UKG said it became aware of the incident after detecting “unusual activity” on Saturday, and began taking steps to “investigate and mitigate” it. It has since enlisted top cybersecurity experts to resolve the situation, but warned that its software could stay down for a while.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
threatpost.com

Kronos Ransomware Outage Drives Widespread Payroll Chaos

Kronos, the workforce-management provider, said a weeks-long outage of its cloud services is in the offing, just in time to hamstring end-of-year HR activities like bonuses and vacation tracking. Kronos, the workforce management platform, has been hit with a ransomware attack that it says will leave its cloud-based services unavailable...
TECHNOLOGY
localmemphis.com

Popular payroll, timekeeping system down after company hit by ransomware attack

A company known for its timekeeping system and is used for payroll in tens of thousands of businesses internationally was recently impacted by a ransomware attack. A spokesperson for Ultimate Kronos Group, UKG, released the following statement Monday regarding the attack:. “UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that...
TECHNOLOGY
KING-5

McMenamins targeted by ransomware attack

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hotel and brewpub chain McMenamins was hit with a ransomware attack that may have compromised employees' personal information, but no customer payment information appears to have been impacted, the company said Wednesday. A ransomware attack occurs when a cybercriminal deploys malicious software to block access...
PORTLAND, OR
Reuters

Hackers make some Vestas' data public after ransomware attack

COPENHAGEN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Personal data stolen from wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) by hackers in a so-called ransomware attack last month has been made public, the firm said late on Wednesday. A cyber security incident on Nov. 19 forced Vestas to shut down IT systems across multiple business...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

Payroll program Kronos hit with ransomware, warns of weekslong outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If your company’s human resources department uses the program Kronos, it could take several weeks before its systems to be fully restored due to a ransomware attack. The HR management company wrote in a memo about the incident that disrupted the “Kronos Private Cloud.” It’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
siliconangle.com

Ransomware strikes workflow solutions provider Kronos via suspected Log4shell exploit

A ransomware attack has struck workflow management solutions provider Kronos Inc. and knocked services offline. UKG Inc., the parent company of Kronos, said today that the ransomware attack could result in its services being out for “several weeks.” The company even suggested that its customers should seek other ways to facilitate payroll payments and human resources-related activities.
SOFTWARE
wflx.com

Kronos ransomware hack threatens businesses

Employees in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast who work for businesses or governments rely on human resources software company Kronos to process their payroll checks. A handful of local governments told Contact 5 they are aware of the Kronos ransomware attack and are keeping an eye on the situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Addressing Log4j2 Vulnerabilities: How Tripwire Can Help

On December 9th 2021, Apache published a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) for Apache Log4j being referred to as “Log4Shell.” This vulnerability has been classified as “Critical” with a CVSS score of 10, allowing for Remote Code Execution with system-level privileges. If you are currently working to identify...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The “Office of the CISO”: A New Structure for Cybersecurity Governance

When it comes to cybersecurity governance and management, there is no “one size fits all” approach. Today’s CISOs have a far wider range of responsibilities than their predecessors as heads of IT security. The CISO role is no longer purely technical, focused on hardware and endpoint protection...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy