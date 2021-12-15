King County Council OKs acquiring Seattle park

SEATTLE (AP) — The Metropolitan King County Council has voted to acquire City Hall Park from the city of Seattle.

The council voted 7-2 with Councilmembers Girmay Zahilay and Joe McDermott opposed, The Seattle Times reported. It’s the first step in an uncertain plan to address crime and homelessness in the downtown park.

The County Council also rejected an amendment that would guarantee the park remains a park in perpetuity, raising concerns that it could be redeveloped.

The legislation involves a land swap, arranged by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and County Executive Dow Constantine, that would move the park to county control, while 13 smaller properties around Seattle would move to city control.

The Seattle City Council still must OK the deal.

The park was closed in August after residents of a large homeless encampment moved to other shelters. It has seen years of problems including a fatal stabbing and several assaults over the summer.

More than 50 King County judges, who work in the courthouse by the park, had urged the county to take it over.

A report on future options for the park is due to the County Council by Jan. 15. Opponents wanted the takeover paused until that report is delivered.

A coalition of downtown and homelessness groups — the Alliance for Pioneer Square, the Chief Seattle Club and Real Change — has opposed the process, describing it as rushed.