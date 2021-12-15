Old Favorites

Reg Meuross & Harbottle and Jonas, “She Moved Through the Fair”. Nicholas Edward Williams, “Mississippi River Blues”. from The Village Out West: The Lost Tapes of Alan Oakes. Smithsonian Folkways Recordings - 2021. Another Michael, “What the Hell is Going On? (Cordova Session)”. from Unplugged Music and...
The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
1 TREY BURNHART HALL Songs I Can’t Sing Session #1 [EP] Vocal Rest. 7 CASSANDRA JENKINS An Overview On Phenomenal Nature Ba Da Bing!. 8 LAST REAL CIRCUS, THE “11:11” [Single] BoxCar Productions. 9 WALTER DEBARR “Blackened” [Single] Unchained. 10 RAYE ZARAGOZA “The It Girl...
Well its that's time of year again! and I have some fun holiday tunes on this weeks playlist to get you in the spirit!!. As always I hope you love this playlist as much as I loved making it for you!. Love,. Jess <3.
Is it fall? is it winter? are we really only two weeks away from 2022?. tonight’s episode is gonna talk a bit about seasonal affective disorder, songs that help remind us of the bright days ahead, dousing yourself within reasonable hope in the face of adversity and just sounds that bring a bit of joy.
Today on Cause & Effect, Straw from Pandemic is taking you on a journey through Japan’s City Pop. City Pop emerged in the late 1970s and peaked in the 1980s. It was originally termed as an offshoot of Japan’s Western-influenced “New Music,” using styles that range from boogie, disco, soul, AOR. City Pop is Western music adapted by the Japanese at a time when the country’s economy was skyrocketing, resulting in a form of pop that thrives on optimism, futurism, and luxury.
A top countdown of 2021 Drum & bass tracks for the first hour from Joanna. Followed by a mix of house the second hour with Blair Johnson. Frequency .. where the underground meets the airwaves. #housemusic #dnb.
Hey Sibs! This is week/episode 3! Thank you for the love and support, we truly appreciate you tuning into our show each week. This week we continue with part 2 of the series we started last week, “Nobody’s Bigger than the Group”. These group leads became stars in their own right, moving forward to have some of the most successful solo careers. Let’s not get it twisted though, they needed their groups to kick off that success! Tune in as we bicker and discuss the careers of these solo artists… are they bigger than the group? You have to listen to our opinions to find out.
1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
Listen to Handful of Brains (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio)! We’ll pay tribute to the late Mike Nesmith with a couple of songs from his pioneering music videos. Also in the eclectic mix: Jason Isbell And the 400 Unit, Pink Floyd, R.E.M., PIXIES, J Roddy Walston and The Business, Eddie Vedder, Holly Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Linda Lindas, & more!
With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Toby Slater, the lead singer of the 1990s Britpop band Catch, has died aged 42, as confirmed by Music Ally. While his cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed, tributes have begun to be shared online. “I can’t believe I’m writing this,” Music Ally CEO Paul Brindley wrote....
What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
If you're a live music fan who is in the giving mood, I have some options for you consider, including a trio of Punks for Presents shows, the Christmas At Last benefit for CancerLINC, and the annual canned food drive from the No BS! Brass Band (pictured)!.
9.11.19 (The Anthem – Washington, D.C.) Baby (Somethin’s Happening) Georgia (On My Mind) (Hoagy Carmichael & His Orchestra cover) Me & My Guitar (Freddie King cover) Same Old Blues (Freddie King cover) Breaking All The Rules. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) (I’ll Give You) Money. Baby, I...
Merry What Ever You’re Having! So excited for the 2021 MIGFS holiday music show with my good friend, Trusty Elf Lando. We’ve got a fun show filled with our XMAS music favorites. So keep it tuned here for holiday music that doesn’t suck or tunes you haven’t heard in Target, on an elevator, or in the dentist’s office.
