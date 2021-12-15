Old Favorites

Hey Sibs! This is week/episode 3! Thank you for the love and support, we truly appreciate you tuning into our show each week. This week we continue with part 2 of the series we started last week, “Nobody’s Bigger than the Group”. These group leads became stars in their own right, moving forward to have some of the most successful solo careers. Let’s not get it twisted though, they needed their groups to kick off that success! Tune in as we bicker and discuss the careers of these solo artists… are they bigger than the group? You have to listen to our opinions to find out.

