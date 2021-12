Have you ever found yourself missing the new sitcom experience, or going back to watch a favorite? For me, that favorite has always been How I Met Your Mother. There are so many things, Barney Stinson aside, that make that show a legend. Fans of the show may be aware that a spin-off named How I Met Your Father has been in the works at Hulu. Though the series has been in development hell for years and restarted more than once, we finally have something. The season one trailer for How I Met Your Father premiered recently on Youtube!

