ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jags owner Shad Khan discusses need for stadium improvements

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSxSr_0dN3NmcK00

It has been 10 years since Shad Khan took over ownership of the Jacksonville Jaguars from the Weaver family, and while that era has included many positives for the city, including development projects in the downtown area surrounding the stadium, it has also led to stagnation from the team. Khan has been widely criticized for prioritizing his real estate dealings over putting a winning product on the field, but regardless, it’s hard to deny that his vision makes sense for the city and franchise.

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Khan discussed some of his plans for the future of both, including the incoming Four Seasons Resort near the stadium, which received approval from the city earlier this year after the failure of the Lot J proposal.

However, one of the more interesting notes from his speech was what he said about the stadium. Though state of the art when it was completed in 1995, TIAA Bank Field now lags behind many of the palaces that have opened in recent years. It has seen major renovations, most recently in 2016, but those didn’t fundamentally change the fan experience.

Fans have been vocal about having renovations similar to those at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, which added awnings to keep the crowd shaded while maintaining an open-air stadium.

“We need a stadium that not only keeps Florida-Georgia, but we’ve got to think about really to get more use in Jacksonville,” Khan said. “The college playoff is going to be expanding, we got to have a stadium that qualifies for that. There’s no reason we can’t have Jacksonville get into the mix of it. So, all of those events, how do we make it more? And it’s not the stadium usage, but it’s also getting more people to this town.”

Aside from hosting a Super Bowl after the 2004 season, Jacksonville has largely been absent from the bidding process for games like that, including the College Football Playoff national championship. As Khan points out, the playoff is likely to expand in the coming years and could open the door for more bidding opportunities for the games.

Florida-Georgia is also a major moneymaker for the city, and while there has been frequent discussion about returning to a home-and-home setup, which would have numerous negative impacts on the city financially, Jacksonville reached an agreement earlier this year to keep the game at TIAA Bank Field through 2023, at least, with the option to extend the contract two years after that.

Only time will tell if this is hot air from the Jags’ owner, but it’s clear that stadium enhancements are among his top priorities in the coming years.

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Asked What He’ll Do Next After Being Fired By Jaguars

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago. He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad Khan
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains awkward postgame encounter with Mike Vrabel

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is out of his job, and on Saturday, Meyer made his first public comments about his abrupt, middle-of-the-night firing earlier this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network did an extensive interview with Meyer, and it included commentary on the cold shoulder Meyer...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Urban Meyer gives his point of view regarding his firing

NFL.com recently conducted an exclusive interview with Urban Meyer. The former Jaguars head coach was fired by Jacksonville shortly after midnight on Thursday morning. The interview covered many of the unflattering headlines that have colored the coach’s tenure in Duval but started with an apology. Meyer apologized to the City of Jacksonville and painted the picture of a successful football future for the city, including a full stadium and a new facility promised by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Urban Meyer firing motivated by 1 key incident

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to fire coach Urban Meyer seemed to be an abrupt one. A new report indicates, however, that owner Shad Khan decided to make the move after one key issue emerged. Meyer’s handling of running back James Robinson’s benching was the final straw for Khan, according...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jags#Real Estate#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Lot J#Tiaa Bank Field#College Football Playoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars' head-coaching opening considered desirable thanks to Trevor Lawrence?

Things have not gone well for the Jaguars this year. Urban Meyer failed to make it through his first year as an NFL head coach, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has the second-worst QB rating among qualified passers and the club has mustered just two wins against 11 losses. The good news, as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports writes, is that the Jacksonville head-coaching job is considered a desirable one, and many candidates who are expected to be hot commodities in the upcoming coaching cycle are anxious to secure an interview with owner Shad Khan.
NFL
AOL Corp

Reporter says Urban Meyer’s lawyers acknowledged that the ex-Jaguars head coach kicked Josh Lambo

Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy