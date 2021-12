Wondering how to spectate in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1? Here's what you need to know. Playing Fortnite with a group of friends can be a great way to spend an evening. With Chapter 3 having just launched, dropping into the new island in a Duo, Trio, or Squad is a perfect way to check out the new content. Previously, a feature was added to the game which allowed you to spectate your friends even without joining the game yourself. For most Battle Royales, this is a pretty sought after feature, enabling you to check in on your friends and see how they play.

