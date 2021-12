After 100 plus years of the genre, it’s hard to find a singer-songwriter with something fresh and new to say. However, Ben Auld writes unpretentious, deep songs about the little moments of life that we miss, all the triumphs and tragedies we feel. His voice and words will sink into your ears and heart. Ben’s new album Lemongrass releases on February, 15th 2022 and the album is a display of an artist growing far beyond his age and gage. Check out the new single “D4A” right now and pre-save and pre-order the album at the link below.

