Strange isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?. Gary Myers was born on June 28, 1936 to Ruth and Ken Myers in Chicago. He died on Dec. 11, 2021. He was greatly invested in every community he lived in by serving on many volunteer committees. In typical fashion, he gave back to the medical community by donating his body to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for the advancement of medicine.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO