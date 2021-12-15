ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Dell Concept Luna PC Is Optimized for Reuse and Recycling

By Tom Samiljan
Dealerscope
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE DAILY SCOPE, 12/14/21: Sustainability is increasingly a significant component of every CE manufacturer’s product strategy and messaging, and it’s leading to some nifty design and manufacturing innovations that will likely be on display at CES 2022 in January. We got an advance look at the Concept Luna, Dell’s new sustainable...

dealerscope.com

Comments / 0

Related
techvati.com

Dell shows the future of sustainable laptops with Concept Luna

An elegant laptop but easy to disassemble and repair without having to turn to sector specialists, so as to be able to extend its life cycle and reduce electronic waste. A laudable and necessary ambition for the entire technology sector, which Dell tries to achieve with the Concept Luna prototype, an idea that promises, for now only on paper, to reduce the weight of PCs on the environment.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Dell Concept Luna explores how laptops in the near future can become more efficient, repairable and recyclable too

Sustainability and user repairability are two areas where we have seen some interesting developments in recent times. The Framework laptop is one example of this approach that features modular components that can easily be replaced and swapped out. Dell and Intel, however, have partnered on a new laptop design approach that takes these ideas to an all-new level.
TECHNOLOGY
techaeris.com

[CES 2022] Dell’s Concept Luna aims to make your laptop last longer

With CES 2022 just around the bend, many brands hold CES pre-brief meetings with the press like us. Most of these meetings are under strict embargoes, but some of the information can be announced ahead of CES. Dell has several upcoming things, and one of them is Concept Luna. Estimated...
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Dell unveils modular laptop concept, Project Luna, ahead of CES 2022

Dell has revealed its concept for a modular laptop called Project Luna ahead of CES 2022. Modular devices are a concept that many manufacturers are exploring to make mobile devices both customizable for users and sustainable for the environment. Cellphones and laptops are among the most wasteful of these devices in terms of reusable parts, with many people tossing them out after a specific part breaks or stops functioning correctly. But these devices can still have parts harvested and used in other products, extending their life.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Verge

Dell’s Luna laptop concept is all about repairability

On Tuesday, Dell announced a new design concept for a laptop that’s long lived, easy to take apart and fix, and takes a smaller toll on the climate. It’s a collection of ideas that could go a long way toward making the tech giant’s products more sustainable — depending on whether, and how, Dell decides to implement them.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
bostonnews.net

Asset Recovery Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Dell, iQOR, Sims Recycling

Detailed research added by Ample Market Research offering a comprehensive analysis of the developments, growth outlook, driving factors, and key players of the Asset Recovery Services market in the latest research report. The research study concisely dissects the Asset Recovery Services and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Asset Recovery Services Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.
MARKETS
Ubergizmo

Dell Wants To Make Laptops Easier To Repair And Easier To Recycle

When a company develops a gadget, obviously the important thing is that it has to work and do what it’s supposed to do. However, sometimes in a bid to save time and costs, some companies don’t really think about how the internals of a gadget are designed, as long as it works, that’s good enough for them.
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Retailers to Maximize Profits

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/20/21: CE retailers take note: Levi Strauss & Co., the major clothing retailer, is using AI to help it make important decisions on pricing and stocking that have resulted in improved margins for the company. The system uses machine learning, which analyzes statistics and probability, to make predictions about shopper trends based on the large data repository that Levi’s has built on Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud. The data points that Levi’s uses to make decisions come from information provided by customers, as well as external data on consumer buying patterns and behavior. The AI system also takes into account intricate details such as how weather forecasts are likely to affect shopping experiences. All this information helps the company to improve customer personalized marketing, improve pricing decisions, and predict future demand for specific products. This ability has significantly helped the company to improve its bottom line. Levi’s gross margin for its third quarter of 2021, which ended on August 29, was 57.6 percent, up from 54.3 percent in 2020. Levi’s success in using AI should act as a beacon to retailers in the tech industry, as they turn to big data to help them improve profits.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuse#Recycler#Ces 2022#Covid#Nft#Bloomberg#Fallutin#The Wall St Journal#Omicron
xda-developers

Dell shows off new concepts to reimagine working from home

After Dell introduced its Concept Luna sustainability efforts yesterday, it has a few more concepts to show off today ahead of CES. These are designed to reimagine the working from home experience, and there are three of them. Keep in mind, of course, that these are concepts and are not products for sale, although these ideas could show up in future products.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Dell’s ultra-portable Concept Pari webcam can stick almost anywhere

Dell recently introduced several device concepts featuring unique functionality or forward-thinking innovations, including its highly repairable Luna laptop. Joining that is Concept Pari, an ultra-portable webcam designed specifically to meet the needs of professionals working remotely or participating in virtual meetings. What makes the concept so unique? Not only can it stick just about anywhere, but users can also carry … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Dell’s Concept Pari is a Magnetic Wireless Webcam That Can be Easily Moved Around

Dell wants to showcase hybrid work ahead of CES 2022, and this is about flexibility and enabling productivity for all, anywhere. To achieve this, they revealed several products, including Concept Pari. Put simply, it’s a moveable wireless web camera that can be placed anywhere on compatible displays, in a charging dock, on a stand or even in your hand. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Recycling
windowscentral.com

Dell unveils three concept devices for the future of hybrid work

Dell announced three concept devices designed for hybrid work: The Concept Flow, Concept Pari, and Concept Stanza. While not made for general sale, these devices showcase Dell's ideas for the future of the hybrid workplace. The Concept Luna laptop was also announced by Dell yesterday, December 14, 2021. Dell's on...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Dell's webcam concept brings real eye contact to video calls

There's no doubt that the last two years have changed the way we work. Working from home has gone from being a luxury to the norm and video conferencing is just a part of life. Dell hasn't let this go unnoticed and at a press event in New York last...
ELECTRONICS
cryptoslate.com

Former electronics store, RadioShack, pivots fully into DeFi

A century-old company, RadioShack, formerly RadioShack Corporations, has confirmed a complete u-turn into the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi), a crypto niche specialized in offering services similar to traditional finance through blockchain technology. RadioShack turns to DeFi. Tai Lopez, the Executive Chairman of the venture, had previously hinted at this on...
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Yeedi 3-in-1 Vac Station Cleans Rugs, Floors, and Itself

Cleaning your house can be time-consuming because you must sweep, mop, and sometimes vacuum. That’s where robo-vacs come in, and in recent years, these automated devices have become smarter and more feature-packed, the better to save you time and stress while “setting and forgetting it.” The Yeedi vac station self-emptying vacuum and mop cleaner can help clean your home in less than two hours, preparing it for any guests while you cook dinner or make other party preparations. From carpet to hardwood to tile, any surface can be automatically identified by the vacuum, which then adjusts its cleaning settings accordingly.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy