The Florida Democratic Party is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to denounce voter fraud in The Villages. Three residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are facing felony charges of voter fraud. Two allegedly cast ballots in Sumter County and also cast absentee ballots in New York. Another Villager allegedly cast a mail-in ballot in Sumter County and an absentee ballot in Michigan. Two are registered Republicans. The third is officially registered with No Party Affiliation.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO