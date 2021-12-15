ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stocks Mixed as Fed Policy Decision Looms

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Wednesday morning, with investors on tenterhooks as they await the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. China’s Shanghai Composite inched down 0.01% by 9:14 PM ET (2:14 AM GMT) and the Shenzhen Component inched down 0.02%. Chinese data released earlier in the...

Gold Down as Omicron Concerns Grow

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia as investors assessed the impact from a blow to a $1.75 trillion domestic spending bill and surging Omicron COVID-19 variant cases. Gold futures edged down 0.12% to $1,792.35 by 11:03 PM ET (4:03 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally...
Deutsche Bank
US Close: Stocks mixed post Fed and US data, BOE Hikes, ECB tweaks policy, Turkey cuts again

US stocks traded mixed as Wall Street abandoned mega-cap tech stocks as investors continue to digest the hawkish FOMC dot plots and another round of US data. The growth outlook still remains upbeat for next year and that some traders rotating back into cyclicals. Energy stocks outperformed given the strong rebound in crude prices, while financials remained attractive despite the flattening of the curve as trading volumes seem likely to remain elevated next year.
Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost on Thursday...
Stocks nervous as Fed decision awaited

Yet another down day for indices has seen the FTSE 100 fall 40 points, as traders await news from the Federal Reserve. Fed’s tone to be crucial for equities and greenback. Apart from some gains in European markets, stocks remain on the back foot, as investors across the globe prepare for a busy 24 hours in the world of central banking. The most important decision comes through tonight, with the Fed expected to quicken the pace of tapering and also provide an updated dot plot that will allow markets to spend their Christmas and New Year examining the tea leaves and deciding on what 2022 might bring in terms of rate hikes. Today’s CPI figure puts plenty of pressure on the BoE to move, but given how the Omicron situation in the UK appears to have changed so dramatically this week the MPC will feel justified in holding policy unchanged for now.
Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision

Asia Market Update: Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision; AU jobs data beat ests, AU yield curve flattened; European central bank decisions due later today (including BOE and ECB). General trend. - Will the current pace of Aussie job gains be sustained going forward?. - RBA Gov Lowe...
Markets At A Standstill As Omicron Uncertainty And Fed Decision Loom

Asian equity markets are mixed this morning ahead of the announcement from the US Federal Reserve. November economic data for China were mixed as retail sales posted a less than expected 3.9% annual rise but industrial production growth accelerated to 3.8% YoY (from 3.5% in October). Meanwhile, in the US, the Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling, lowering the risk of a default on interest payments on Treasury debt.
US open: Stocks mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
World shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statement

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Wednesday as traders awaited the outcome of the last Federal Reserve meeting of this year. Benchmarks rose in Paris, Tokyo and Frankfurt but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after the U.S. Labor Department reported wholesale prices jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier.
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Fed Rate Decision

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped more than 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC). Data on retail sales, Empire State manufacturing...
Analysts Predict Bitcoin Rally After the Fed Meeting

The stocks and crypto market patiently awaits the outcome of the Wednesday, December 15 Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed is expected to provide updated economic forecasts after going through the report on the dynamics of consumer prices for November 2021 by the President Joe Biden administration. Where Will Bitcoin Go?
Nifty Opens in Red on Tuesday; Asian Stocks Plunge Amid Omicron Risks & Fed Policy

Investing.com -- Following weak global cues, Dalal Street opened in red on Tuesday, with the Indian equity benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex plunging 0.39% or 67.15 points and 0.4% or 232 points at 9:42 am on Tuesday, respectively. Stocks across Asian markets declined on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious over...
