ROCKINGHAM — A new era of leadership on the City Council started Tuesday night with the swearing in of John Hutchinson as mayor. Joined by several members of his family, including his wife and three children, Hutchinson took the oath administered by Town Clerk Sabrina McDonald — using a Bible previously owned by a former sheriff of Richmond County who was born in 1784, the same year Rockingham was founded.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO