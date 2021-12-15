ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UArizona offering cannabis courses related to business, law and medicine

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona is launching its very own cannabis certificate program. The school is...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

SU to offer students cannabis certification programs

Syracuse University is getting students ready for an emerging type of green thumb. The university is partnering with a California-based cannabis education company called Green Flower to start offering students cannabis certificate programs in January, with the goal of opening doors for interested students to working in the industry. The...
COLLEGES
arizonadailyindependent.com

UArizona Launches Cannabis Certificate Programs For Growing Industry

Last week, the University of Arizona announced that its Continuing and Professional Education program will join with the cannabis education company Green Flower to offer three new noncredit Cannabis Certificate Programs. The university claims the program will “help address workforce needs in the growing cannabis industry.”. The certificate programs...
COLLEGES
ABC 10 News KGTV

USD offers classes in marijuana law, medicine

People looking for a new career in the new year could find one in the marijuana industry. ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons has details on new online classes at the University of San Diego that offer a starting point into one of the country's fastest growing industries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Jewish Press

New Israeli Study Shows Medicinal Cannabis Oil Effective for Treating Autism

Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University, led by Ph.D. student Shani Poleg and Prof. Daniel Offen of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, have successfully treated autism in animal models with medical cannabis oil. The researchers found that this treatment improves both behavioral and biochemical parameters of autism. “The usual process...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
arizona.edu

UArizona + UPC Graduation Ceremony

Arizona Global celebrates the graduation of its first cohort with UA Lima microcampus partner Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC) As we close the Fall 2021 semester, the University of Arizona celebrates the 127 students that graduate from programs at our UA Microcampus locations — from UA Amman, UA Jakarta, UA Qingdao, UA Phnom Penh, UA Lima, and UA Ajman.
TUCSON, AZ
earth.com

Medicinal cannabis reduces epileptic seizures by 86 percent

The value of using whole-plant medicinal cannabis to treat children with intractable epileptic seizures has been known from anecdotal sources for more than 150 years. In 1843, an Irish physician noted that cannabis tinctures cured an infant, and the doctor proclaimed that medicine had found a useful anticonvulsant mediation. However,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
coastreportonline.com

OCC Waterfront Campus partnership expands course offerings

Orange Coast College's Waterfront Campus has partnered with the Training Resources Maritime Institute (TRLMI), to teach new mariner certification courses starting spring semester 2022. TRLMI is one of the largest maritime training institutes on the West Coast with training facilities in San Diego and Alameda. They offer over 80 maritime...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Medicinal Cannabis#Cannabis Industry#Uarizona#The University Of Arizona#Green Flower
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
ARIZONA STATE
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
fox10phoenix.com

'This is not a recreational drug. This is death': Record 1.7M fentanyl pills seized in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police and federal officials have announced a record fentanyl bust in the Valley, with nearly 1.7 million pills being taken off the street. Over the past two months, the Scottsdale DEA task force undertook an investigation involving the Sinaloa Cartel after there was a reported surge of fentanyl pills found in the area. A courier reportedly led them to all the pills, and the bust happened on Dec. 14.
fox10phoenix.com

Banner Health warns Arizona hospitals stretched to limit

PHOENIX - Phoenix-based Banner Health is at its most overwhelmed since the pandemic began, leading the company’s officials to issue a warning Tuesday that its hospital system may have to eventually choose who can receive care. Some of Banner’s hospitals in one of Arizona’s largest health care systems are...
ARIZONA STATE
ashford.edu

Why Study Business Law?

If you’re pursuing your undergraduate degree in business or one of the many related degrees such as marketing, human resources management, public administration, accounting, or organizational management, you’ll likely be required to take a business law course at some point in your academic career, so you ought to understand the importance of business law. If you are working toward your MBA or other graduate business degree, you will likely take business law twice: once as an undergraduate and again during your graduate program. You may wonder why students study business law–especially if you’re planning a career in business. Before diving into the meaning and importance of why we study business law, let's take a look at the reasons and benefits of studying business law.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Holiday Preparations: Mistletoe Cannabis and Last-Minute Laws

The Christmas tree is decorated, stockings are hung by the fireplace, mistletoe is dangling from the kitchen doorway waiting for a lucky winner, cookies are baked, and the eggnog is favored with 9-delta-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with a sprig of cinnamon. Creative juices are stoked. How do I wrap a marijuana gift?
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy