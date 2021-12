It's no secret that, in the United States, workers are starting to demand better pay and working conditions. After the job losses and heightened risks associated with working during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees are not necessarily so keen to get "back to normal." This seems to hold true across quite a few industries, and the food industry is no exception. While restaurant workers are certainly demanding better conditions, so are the people who make the foods we often use to stock our pantries and fill our fridges.

