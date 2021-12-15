ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

After 55 Traffic Deaths, 'Vision Zero' Still Has Long Way To Go In San Jose

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite efforts to eliminate traffic deaths in...

San José Spotlight

After five years, San Jose’s Cambrian Village back on track

Although residents seem satisfied with the latest Cambrian Park Plaza design, questions remain about the project’s impact. The 1950s era Cambrian Park Plaza, located at Camden and Union avenues in San Jose, is being reimagined as Cambrian Village, an 18-acre urban village. It will include retail, restaurants, a hotel, 305 apartments, 48 single-family homes with 27... The post After five years, San Jose’s Cambrian Village back on track appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose traffic fatalities near record levels for 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, San Jose officials have concerns about traffic fatalities for the year climbing toward record levels despite ongoing investments in street improvements and educational outreach. At least 55 people have died in traffic accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles as of Nov. 30, making 2021...
SAN JOSE, CA
East Bay tiny homes lead to big disappointments for some homeless residents

When Patricia Smith landed a spot in a new tiny home community in unincorporated San Leandro, she thought her four-year ordeal with homelessness was over. The tiny home village was billed as a stopover on her way to permanent housing. And 66-year-old Smith was eager to find a place she could afford on her monthly Social Security income of $1,388.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Rising Omicron Variant Concerns Make Finding a Test Harder in Bay Area

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — Five days out from Christmas and a lot of to-do lists are changing as omicron COVID variant concerns loom over everything from travel plans to holiday parties. The rising concern has also made getting tested a challenge. If you wanted an appointment at the state-run testing site in PLeasant Hill Monday, they were all taken and no walk-up spots available. Testing sites from San Francisco to Contra Costa County are suddenly booked solid with appointments for the worried and the cautious. “I had a little scratchy sore throat this morning, and I thought, ‘Well it’s maybe not COVID,'” said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Oakridge Mall in San Jose cleared after shooting reported

KRON4's Ella Sogomonian reports. Oakridge Mall in San Jose cleared after shooting reported. Two in custody after Miami airport brawl | Morning in America. San Francisco leaders oppose Mayor Breed's state of emergency in the Tenderloin. "It shouldn't have to escalate that far," 1-year-old baby accidentally shot during heated argument,...
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Final Congressional Maps Split San Jose Three Ways, Redraw Boundaries for Incumbent Democrats

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission today is set to approve final congressional district boundaries that will please San Jose city officials, but create election-year turmoil for Santa Clara County incumbents. The boundaries published Saturday and discussed at today’s meeting of the bi-partisan commission keep the same number of congressional districts...
SAN JOSE, CA
point2homes.com

1065 Ranchero Way, San Jose, CA 95117

Application fee: $30. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Villa Ranchero is a well-manicured apartment complex located in San Jose. It is close to all of the major employers in Silicon Valley. There is also a surplus of entertainment in the area: if you like to listen to music in the evenings then Santana Row is the place for you, if you like to surf, the beach is less than an hour away and if you like to relax and enjoy quiet time in a beautiful space, Villa Ranchero is for you. Villa Ranchero is a 21 unit apartment complex professionally managed by Prodesse Property Group that has one, two and three bedroom apartments. The community is cat friendly, has a swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and on-site management. Villa Ranchero is a great place to sit back and enjoy your living space. If you are interested please click on contact us near the end of the page.Who is Prodesse Property Group? We are a dedicated team of property management professionals working together to manage residential properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We take great pride in creating wonderful living spaces that feel like home. In addition to working hard Monday through Friday, we have team members standing by ready to help outside of normal work hours 24 hours a day 365 days a year.
SAN JOSE, CA
