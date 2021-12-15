After 55 Traffic Deaths, 'Vision Zero' Still Has Long Way To Go In San Jose

Application fee: $30. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Villa Ranchero is a well-manicured apartment complex located in San Jose. It is close to all of the major employers in Silicon Valley. There is also a surplus of entertainment in the area: if you like to listen to music in the evenings then Santana Row is the place for you, if you like to surf, the beach is less than an hour away and if you like to relax and enjoy quiet time in a beautiful space, Villa Ranchero is for you. Villa Ranchero is a 21 unit apartment complex professionally managed by Prodesse Property Group that has one, two and three bedroom apartments. The community is cat friendly, has a swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and on-site management. Villa Ranchero is a great place to sit back and enjoy your living space. If you are interested please click on contact us near the end of the page.Who is Prodesse Property Group? We are a dedicated team of property management professionals working together to manage residential properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We take great pride in creating wonderful living spaces that feel like home. In addition to working hard Monday through Friday, we have team members standing by ready to help outside of normal work hours 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO