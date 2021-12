Here is Part 2 of my look back on the people, places and peculiarities that made it into my column in 2021. To the various streaming services that have made it difficult for the Wolfsies to stay friends with anyone who doesn’t subscribe to the same options we do: This makes it tough to find things to talk about over dinner. I feel bad about Mikki. She doesn’t have cable. We had been so close for 30 years. I miss her.

CARMEL, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO