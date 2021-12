I wish this wasn’t the way I would be writing about Kemba Walker’s New York Knicks tenure, but here we are. Nobody (except for salty Boston Celtics fans) saw this coming and certainly, no basketball fan or decent human being aware of the situation would have wished this on Walker. Walker is an incredible teammate and has had an impressive overall career, but it looks like neither will be enough to keep him in New York for much longer.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO