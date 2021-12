PHOENIX — Nine Arizonans were accused of fraudulently obtaining about $23 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans over the period of one year, authorities said. The accused have already faced federal grand jury indictments and are alleged to have used the funds to purchase vehicles, properties and other expensive items, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

