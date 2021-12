The Welsh government has announced new Covid rules for sporting events as it continues to look unlikely that Boris Johnson will impose new restrictions in England before Christmas.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the newly announced measures in Wales compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO