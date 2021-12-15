Sue Kempf named next Laguna Beach Mayor

LAGUNA BEACH (KNX) — Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf will serve as the next mayor of Laguna Beach following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Laguna Beach City Council.

“I am humbled and honored to serve our community as Laguna Beach Mayor,” Kempf said in a statement. “I look forward to partnering with residents, our business community and my colleagues on the City Council to enhance services and further define our priorities for the future.”

Kempf was elected to the Laguna Beach City Council in 2018 and has been active in local affairs since moving to the city in 1999.

Her City Council initiatives include the 2021 "Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan," to mitigate visitor impacts to neighborhoods, enhance City services for residents and add environmental protection programs, according to a statement shared Tuesday.

She also said she intends to implement the 2019 Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Plan to reduce the threat of wildfire in Laguna Beach.

“Sue is going to do an outstanding job as Mayor,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen. “She is fully engaged with the community and focused on tackling a number of issues on behalf of residents. I have full confidence in her and we are all very fortunate to have her in this role as mayor.”

