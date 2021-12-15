ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Live 12/14/21: Goaltending Coach Jimmy Waite talks about Marc-André Fleury’s impact on the Blackhawks

By Curtis Koch
 6 days ago

Blackhawks Live is back on the air for the first time since goaltender Marc-André Fleury got his 500th victory. On the show was Blackhawks Goaltending Coach Jimmy Waite. Waite talks about Fleury’s impact on the Blackhawks, what Kevin Lankinen has learned from Fleury, and much more!

Plus later, the guys share some exciting news heading into this week. If you’re going to a Blackhawks game this week, you’re going to want to listen!

