Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow

The Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC standings after Week 15 but they still have work ahead to clinch the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. It may not have been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers held on — specifically on a last-minute two-point conversion attempt — against the Ravens to win and move to 11-3 on the season. After the victory, they sit in the No. 1 seed for the NFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO