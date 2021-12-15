ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow

By SIMMI BUTTAR AP Pro Football Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After another dominating win, Aaron Rodgers still...

The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
The Spun

Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call. During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Patriots On Saturday Night

Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
ESPN

Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen says his sprained left foot felt fine — still, he was grateful for how his Buffalo teammates helped carry the load. Devin Singletary sparked what had been a pedestrian running attack with a season-best 86 yards. A much-maligned and COVID-19-depleted offensive line delivered in both run blocking and pass protection.
FanSided

Here’s how the Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in NFC

The Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC standings after Week 15 but they still have work ahead to clinch the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. It may not have been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers held on — specifically on a last-minute two-point conversion attempt — against the Ravens to win and move to 11-3 on the season. After the victory, they sit in the No. 1 seed for the NFC.
CBS Baltimore

Packers Clinch Division After Ravens’ 2-Point Try Fails

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on Green Bay’s career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over Baltimore. The Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute. With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore (8-6) all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete. It was the third consecutive loss...
The Spun

Bears Star Has Clear Message For NFL Referees Following Monday’s Loss

The Chicago Bears were hit with five personal fouls on Monday night when they faced the Minnesota Vikings. Some of those penalties were questionable to say the least. Following the Bears’ loss to the Vikings, veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn spoke to the media about the current state of officiating in the NFL.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new Super Bowl prediction following Saturday’s game. The New England Patriots were seen as one of the frontrunners to make the Super Bowl this year, but Bill Belichick’s team fell to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.
Times Daily

Slipping away? Turnovers help trim margin for error for Titans

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans had the AFC's No. 1 seed in their hands once again along with a chance to move a win away from clinching their second straight AFC South title. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team — but not Roquan Smith

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He ...
