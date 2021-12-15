Florida Citrus Sports, Vrbo donate $75,000 to support tornado relief efforts in Kentucky

Florida Citrus Sports and Citrus Bowl sponsor Vrbo donated $75,000 to a relief fund to help the victims of the tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky over the weekend.

FCS CEO Steve Hogan donated during a “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon Tuesday night. The event took place through a partnership with the University of Kentucky Athletics and WLEX-TV.

The school has been raising funds to help after a series of tornadoes battered several states in the Midwest, including Kentucky. Four tornadoes left a path of destruction while claiming 74 lives.

The event, which had UK coaches and athletes contribute as guests, raised $3.031 million to the American Red Cross.

“When people come together to support a cause like this, it goes to show just how great of a community we have here,” said Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Kentucky plays Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 1.

Florida Citrus Sports produces events in Central Florida, including the Florida Classic and the Cheez-It and Citrus bowls.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz also asked Hawkeyes’ fans for their support in the fundraising efforts.

“We are preparing to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl — but game planning for a bowl is nothing compared to the challenge the victims of this weekend’s severe weather outbreak are facing now and long into the future,” Ferentz said in a statement. “I called former Hawkeye Mark Stoops — the Wildcats’ head coach — and asked what the Hawkeyes can do to support those in need. He told me that Kentucky’s athletics department is raising money for victims through a telethon and an online fundraiser.

“Hawk fans are a passionate fan base. Let’s show them how compassionate we can be.”

Donations can be made through the Red Cross.

